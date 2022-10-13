For the first time in almost a year, abnormally dry conditions expand in Colorado

The percentage of Colorado experiencing abnormally dry conditions has increased this week for the first time since November 2021.

After near normal precipitation almost statewide in September, October started wet before turning mostly dry over the last 7-10 days. The result is slightly worsening drought conditions.

A large section of Colorado including most mountain areas still have no drought whatsoever. But the recent dry weather has caused increasing drought particularly in the northeast region including around Fort Morgan and Sterling.

At this time, the total land area experiencing the four stages of drought (moderate , severe, extreme, and exceptional) has not changed much, but the percentage of areas with "abnormally dry" conditions increased 2% in the last week. That's significant because it's the first increase since November 16, 2021 and a warning sign of what may be to come. The "abnormally dry" category is a precursor to official drought.

For the Front Range, most areas along and east of I-25 currently have moderate drought including Denver, Aurora, Commerce City, and Parker. Communities farther west including most of Jefferson and Boulder Counties as well as the Fort Collins and Loveland areas have abnormally dry conditions but not quite drought.

CBS

Unfortunately the chance of turning around the trend toward increasing drought will not change soon. Very little if any moisture is in the forecast for Colorado through at least the end of next week. There is a small chance for rain and high mountain snow Saturday night into Sunday morning but measurable precipitation is not expected at this time.