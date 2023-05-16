Colorado weather: Temps to hit 70 today ahead of a cooldown Thursday

Sunshine and temperatures in the 70s return today with a 30 percent chance for an afternoon storm.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather in northeast Colorado. The primary concern is hail up to an inch.

Tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will once again be in the 70s with a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for Denver metro area and all of the eastern plains. The primary concern is wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

Then a cold front will move in dropping temperatures into the 60s and bringing a better chance for rain showers.

This weekend temperatures will be back in the 70s with a 30 to 40 percent chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.