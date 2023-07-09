Colorado weather: Summer-like weather this coming week

Colorado weather: Much warmer and drier weather for the second half of the weekend

Warmer and drier weather arrives for the second half of the weekend.

CBS

Today we do have an air quality advisory for the Front Range through the afternoon. The air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

CBS

Today, daytime highs will be in the mid-80s in the Denver metro area with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are still running below normal for this time of year by about 5 degrees. The average high for this time in July is 90 degrees.

CBS

We start the work week in the upper 80s to low 90s in the Denver metro area. Monday will start mostly sunny and then we have a 10% chance for afternoon showers. With a marginal risk of severe weather for the front range and a slight risk for the eastern plains. The main concern will be wind gusts up to 60 mph and isolated hail up to 1 inch in diameter.

cbs

After a cool and wet start to July warmer weather will arrive this week.

CBS

We are expecting temperatures to stay in the 90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

CBS