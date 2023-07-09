Colorado weather: Summer-like weather this coming week
Warmer and drier weather arrives for the second half of the weekend.
Today we do have an air quality advisory for the Front Range through the afternoon. The air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Today, daytime highs will be in the mid-80s in the Denver metro area with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are still running below normal for this time of year by about 5 degrees. The average high for this time in July is 90 degrees.
We start the work week in the upper 80s to low 90s in the Denver metro area. Monday will start mostly sunny and then we have a 10% chance for afternoon showers. With a marginal risk of severe weather for the front range and a slight risk for the eastern plains. The main concern will be wind gusts up to 60 mph and isolated hail up to 1 inch in diameter.
After a cool and wet start to July warmer weather will arrive this week.
We are expecting temperatures to stay in the 90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
