Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Storm moves too far south for Denver impact

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Light Snow early with sun back Thursday afternoon
Light Snow early with sun back Thursday afternoon 03:35

The big storm system from the southwest is still on track to move across southern New Mexico. Meaning heavier snow in southern Colorado and across the south-eastern plains.

extra.png
Credit: CBS4

Late Wednesday afternoon parts of the Front Range picked up anywhere from a trace to just a little over an inch of snow. Some of our Weather Watchers measured the small amounts.

mx1-wxwatchers.png
Credit: CBS4
mx1-wxwatchers2.png
Credit: CBS4

On Thursday, there may still be some snow falling over the eastern plains. But, Denver should just start the day with clouds and cold temps. There may be a few snow showers left over in the mountains.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4
co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

Thursday should clear out by afternoon over most of the state as the day goes on. High temperatures should be in the 30s and 40s for most lower elevations east and west. With 20s and 30s in the mountains.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Next chance of snow for Denver will be Friday night. Amounts are again looking to be on the light side. At this point, possible a trace to 1 inch for the Denver metro area.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 11:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.