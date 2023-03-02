Colorado Weather: Storm moves too far south for Denver impact

The big storm system from the southwest is still on track to move across southern New Mexico. Meaning heavier snow in southern Colorado and across the south-eastern plains.

Credit: CBS4

Late Wednesday afternoon parts of the Front Range picked up anywhere from a trace to just a little over an inch of snow. Some of our Weather Watchers measured the small amounts.

On Thursday, there may still be some snow falling over the eastern plains. But, Denver should just start the day with clouds and cold temps. There may be a few snow showers left over in the mountains.

Thursday should clear out by afternoon over most of the state as the day goes on. High temperatures should be in the 30s and 40s for most lower elevations east and west. With 20s and 30s in the mountains.

Next chance of snow for Denver will be Friday night. Amounts are again looking to be on the light side. At this point, possible a trace to 1 inch for the Denver metro area.