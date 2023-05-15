Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Storm chances stay with us thru the week

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Light morning rain with afternoon thunderstorms
Light morning rain with afternoon thunderstorms 03:15

As we head into a new week we have more chances for showers and thunderstorms each day. Mother's Day started out on the wet side with morning rain. CBS4 Weather Watchers had some impressive amounts for the day.

mx1-wxwatchers.png
Credit: CBS4
mx1-wxwatchers3.png
Credit: CBS4
mx1-wxwatchers5.png
Credit: CBS4

Monday should be a little warmer and that will be a trend for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Temperatures across the state will be 60s and 70s over the eastern plains and western slope. Mountains will see 50s and 60s for highs.

fr-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Denver and the Front Range will start Monday with another round of morning clouds and a few light rain showers.

fr-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

There will be a break in the rainfall around midday and then another round of showers and thunderstorms will fire up late in the day.

fr-futurecast-dav2e.png
Credit: CBS4
co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

Looking ahead there is a chance for showers and storms everyday this week. With a better chance for widespread rain on Thursday and Friday with another cold front swinging thru.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 6:41 PM

