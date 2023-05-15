Colorado Weather: Storm chances stay with us thru the week

As we head into a new week we have more chances for showers and thunderstorms each day. Mother's Day started out on the wet side with morning rain. CBS4 Weather Watchers had some impressive amounts for the day.

Monday should be a little warmer and that will be a trend for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Temperatures across the state will be 60s and 70s over the eastern plains and western slope. Mountains will see 50s and 60s for highs.

Denver and the Front Range will start Monday with another round of morning clouds and a few light rain showers.

There will be a break in the rainfall around midday and then another round of showers and thunderstorms will fire up late in the day.

Looking ahead there is a chance for showers and storms everyday this week. With a better chance for widespread rain on Thursday and Friday with another cold front swinging thru.