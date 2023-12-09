Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Snow totals from Friday night snow storm

By Dave Aguilera

CBS Colorado

High Wind Warning for Front Range foothills and mountains for Sunday
Our end of week storm system buried parts of the northern Front Range foothills and mountains Friday night in more than a foot of snow for some. 

Some of the bigger snow amounts included Crescent Village in the foothills west of Eldorado Springs in Boulder county where over 14 inches of snow fell.

Snow amounts ranged from 10 inches to 7 inches in places like Pinecliffe down to Golden. Officially, for Denver at DIA just under a half inch of snow fell.

Dave Aguilera
December 9, 2023

