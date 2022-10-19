Colorado Weather: Smoke smell wakes up Denver metro area
Residents across the Denver metro area were greeted to the smell of smoke Wednesday morning.
The smell was from a prescribed burn in the Lake George area of Park County. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday wind flow switched from northwest to south-southwest.
This pushed smoke down the South Platte River Valley right into the Denver metro area.
As the day heats up the smoke will dissipate. But, there may be thin haze from fires burning hundreds of miles away in Idaho pushing in Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.