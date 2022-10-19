Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Smoke smell wakes up Denver metro area

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Smoke blows into Denver metro area from Lake George prescribed burn
Smoke blows into Denver metro area from Lake George prescribed burn 02:09

Residents across the Denver metro area were greeted to the smell of smoke Wednesday morning.

mx1-lookout-mtn-cam.png
Credit: CBS4

The smell was from a prescribed burn in the Lake George area of Park County. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday wind flow switched from northwest to south-southwest. 

kcnc-weather1.png
Credit: CBS4

This pushed smoke down the South Platte River Valley right into the Denver metro area. 

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

As the day heats up the smoke will dissipate. But, there may be thin haze from fires burning hundreds of miles away in Idaho pushing in Wednesday afternoon and evening.

smoke-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4
First published on October 19, 2022 / 10:10 AM

