Colorado weather: Scattered storms Sunday, but warm with temperatures in the 70s

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Another day with daytime highs in the low 70s! We will see increasing clouds this afternoon with a slight chance for isolated showers for the I-25 corridor and eastern plains this afternoon mainly after 3 pm. 

In the mountains, there is a chance for scattered showers with snow about 9,000 feet. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected so the snow shouldn't impact travel. The dry, warm and windy weather has prompted a Red Flag Warning from 11 am through 8 pm for southeast Colorado. Avoid any outdoor burning. 

A Flood Warning is in place due to heavy snowmelt for the Dolores River. Temperatures will remain in the 70s to start the week with a chance for isolated showers and storms starting Tuesday afternoon. 

