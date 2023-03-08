Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Repeat of freezing fog and drizzle coming

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Another round of freezing fog and drizzle expected for Wednesday morning
Colder and humid air is still backing in across the eastern plains of Colorado. Into Wednesday morning we should have another surge pushing from the east to west against the Front Range. 

Credit: CBS4

This will likely spark up another round of freezing fog and drizzle along with a few flurries here and there. Much like Tuesday morning some streets and sidewalks may end up with a thin layer of ice. This may cause some traffic issues especially north of Denver to Wyoming. Another area of concern is in and near the foothills for slick surfaces on Wednesday morning.

Credit: CBS4

There may be a few snow showers popping up around the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday may start with a few clouds and then strong winds with mostly sunny skies will develop.

Credit: CBS4

 This should be the start of a warmer pattern change that should bring back the 50s over the Denver metro area for Friday into the weekend. With a chance for a few showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Dave Aguilera
First published on March 7, 2023 / 6:43 PM

