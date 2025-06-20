Colorado weather driving surge in mosquitoes, but other insects need help

As Summer heats up, the bugs are out in Colorado

As Summer heats up, the bugs are out in Colorado

As Summer heats up, the bugs are out in Colorado

Bug season in Colorado is off to a strong start thanks to the heat and recent rain across much of the state. There are some to watch out for and others that need our help.

From grasshoppers devouring gardens to mosquitoes multiplying after rainstorms, insect activity across Colorado is on the rise, and weather is driving the surge.

CBS

"Some insects thrive in dry, hot weather, like our grasshoppers," said Lisa Mason, Horticulture Specialist and Entomologist at Colorado State University's Arapahoe County extension. "But Miller moths, on the other hand, prefer cooler temperatures."

Expect more grasshoppers on the eastern plains. Miller moths are passing through quickly, heading into the mountains to escape the heat. Recent rains also mean mosquitoes, and lots of them.

"Our partners in Arapahoe County Public Health have actually seen double, and in some cases triple, the number of mosquitoes," said Mason.

CBS

To keep bites at bay, Mason recommended dumping standing water, wearing long sleeves at dawn and dust and using repellent with DEET.

Japanese beetles are also thriving in lawns and gardens. Mason said drying out your lawn between waterings can stop them before they start.

"The adults thrive in hot weather," explained Mason. "In fact, that makes them just want to feed more. So we're likely to see high numbers of Japanese beetles again."

CBS

But while pests are booming, bees are in decline. Coloradans can help by planting native pollinator-friendly flowers like aspen daisies and prairie sunflowers.

"The cool things about insects is we have so much biodiversity, and most of our biodiversity is in our landscapes and we barely even notice. So, go outside and observe," Mason suggested.

Bug season is buzzing, but knowing what to expect helps you protect your yard, your health and the helpful insects too.