Colorado weather: Mild before cold and snow returns for Thanksgiving week

Saturday will be mild and dry with daytime high temperatures above average in the 60s. A pattern change arrives for the second half of the weekend. Snow is likely in the northern and central mountains by Sunday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place 6am Sunday to 6am Monday for the Elkhead, Park Mountain, and Flat Tops.

CBS

Sunday night some of that moisture could make its way to the Front Range with a rain/snow mix in Denver and across the northeast plains. By Monday morning, less than an inch of accumulation is expected for the Denver metro area. Tuesday another round of snow will move into the mountains and could make for difficult travel. Starting on Wednesday moderate to heavy snow is expected in the high country with a rain/snow mix for the metro area. By Thanksgiving we will see gradual clearing with daytime highs only in the 30s. By next weekend the cold weather sticks around with daytime highs in the 30s and 40s.