Colorado weather: Memorial Day forecast looking warm, with highs near 80
Memorial Day will start out with mostly sunny skies. However, by the afternoon we can still expect to see increasing clouds and a few scattered storms.
Daytime highs will climb to the low 80s for the Denver metro area and eastern plains, with 60s and 70s in the mountains and mid-80s on the western slope.
The best chance for severe weather will be along the northeast plains where we could see hail up to an inch and a half in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.
Tuesday, temperatures will stay in the low 80s with a slightly better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Then on Wednesday high temperatures will dip to the 70s. There's a good chance for showers, thunderstorms, and isolated severe storms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday as well. Then a smaller chance for afternoon and/or evening showers and thunderstorms should develop for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with daytime highs staying in the 70s.
for more features.