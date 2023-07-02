Watch CBS News
Colorado weather: Isolated storms possible on 4th of July

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: July 4th weekend forecast
Denver weather: July 4th weekend forecast 02:09

After a gorgeous start to the weekend, the beautiful weather will continue today. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees warmer in the mid-80s for the Denver metro area. 

We will start out with mostly sunny skies, but by this afternoon we will see increasing clouds and  have a 20 percent chance to see an isolated storm. Some of the storms on the eastern plains have a marginal risk to turn severe. The major threats are hail and damaging winds. 

Monday will be even warmer with daytime highs in the 90s for the Denver metro area. 

Independence Eve looks comfortable with temperatures in the low 70s when the fireworks begin at 9:15 pm.   

Independence Day brings a better chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.  

On Wednesday, a cold front will arrive dropping temperatures into the upper 60s and low low 70s with a chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. 

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 7:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

