Colorado weather and Broncos game day forecast: What you need to know for Saturday

A chilly but active weather day is shaping up across Colorado as we head into a busy Saturday, with lingering snow in the high country and gusty winds and elevated fire danger on the plains.

CBS

Light snow that developed overnight across parts of the Eastern Plains will taper off Saturday morning with mountain snow showers lingering through early afternoon.

While snow winds down, strong winds will continue across the eastern plains today. Gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph, especially east of Interstate 25, bringing the risk of patchy blowing dust and maintaining critical fire weather conditions due to very dry conditions. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening for the Eastern Plains.

CBS

It's a big day for Broncos Country, too.

CBS

Game day forecast:

Temperatures: Expect cool conditions with highs in the upper 30s

Sky conditions: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies

Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

If you are attending the game, dress in layers as temperatures will feel colder once the sun drops.

Sunday will be milder and mostly dry statewide. A bit of light snow late Sunday into early Monday remains possible, though most areas should see little accumulation, but enough to cause slick spots on roads and a possible impact on the Monday morning commute.

CBS

It will be chilly for the MLK Day Marade with daytime highs in the upper 30s.