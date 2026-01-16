Denver Broncos playoff games could bring more than $60 million economic boost to Mile High City

Broncos Country isn't the only thing heating up as Denver prepares for playoff football. The city's economy is, as well.

With the Denver Broncos set to host their first home playoff game in a decade, new numbers show the postseason run could deliver a major financial boost to downtown Denver, especially if the team advances to the AFC Championship Game.

A new report from the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation estimates the divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, and a potential AFC Championship game, could generate more than $60 million in economic activity across the city.

16th Street in Denver CBS

City leaders say the impact would be felt well beyond Empower Field at Mile High, with money flowing into hotels, restaurants, transportation services and retail shops. The report estimates the increased activity could support about 380 full- and part-time jobs.

The timing is significant for downtown Denver, which has struggled in recent years as businesses work to rebound from reduced foot traffic.

"You have the vibrancy, the energy, the excitement downtown that we're not even calculating in this $60 million," said Hanna Scovill, Senior Economist and Director of Economic Competitiveness with the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation. "You start to see a snowball effect. People who aren't even going to the game want to be a part of that excitement, and that's really powerful for Downtown."

The report also highlights a ripple effect: for every dollar spent on playoff-related activity, an estimated $1.60 circulates back into Denver's local economy.

Saturday's Divisional Round game alone is projected to generate more than $28 million in economic impact.

Hotels are already seeing the benefit.

CBS

At the Courtyard by Marriott Denver Downtown West, staff say the playoff game has driven up demand as fans from both in and out of state book rooms.

"It's great to be able to have this occupancy," said Joselyn Perez, sales coordinator for the Courtyard by Marriott Denver Downtown West. "We're a newer hotel, and to be part of this playoff weekend and have people coming into the community is really exciting."

That demand is reflected in prices. A room at the Courtyard running from Saturday to Sunday is currently listed online for $474, compared with $97 for the same room on a typical Monday night.

The projected $60 million economic impact lines up with previous Broncos' playoff runs. In 2014, when Denver hosted two playoff games and advanced to Super Bowl 48, the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce estimated the postseason brought between $20 million and $40 million to the region.

As kickoff approaches, city leaders say the playoff run is already delivering wins off the field, with the potential for even more if the Broncos keep advancing.