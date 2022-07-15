Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Flash Flood Watch for the mountains, good chance for rain in the metro area

Better Chance For Thunderstorms On Friday
Better Chance For Thunderstorms On Friday 01:47

The numerous burn scars in the high country left behind from recent wildfires are under the threat of flash flooding on Friday. Rain that could be heavy at times is also expected along the Front Range.

A Flash Flood Watch has been posted from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday for most mountain areas along and north of I-70. The primary concern is the barren areas caused by wildfires. Because vegetation is very limited in these areas, heavy rain can quickly cause flash flooding leading to mud slides and dangerous debris flows.

All recent burn scares near the Front Range including East Troublesome, Cameron Peak, Williams Fork, and Calwood from 2020 are classified as having an "elevated" threat for flash flooding on Friday.

Of course everything depends on the exact position of the thunderstorms that develop in the afternoon and evening. Ideally the thunderstorms will bring beneficial rain that stays away from the burn scars.

Regardless what happens in the mountains, there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms for Denver and the Front Range. At this time, the rain is not expected to be heavy enough for long enough to cause any issues beyond minor street flooding in some areas.

For the weekend, plan on a small chance for thunderstorms on Saturday. Then completely dry weather on Sunday with temperatures returning to the upper 90s.

A First Alert Weather Day is possible on Monday due to excessive heat. Denver is expected to reach at least 100 degrees to start next week.

