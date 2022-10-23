Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Fire Danger and Freeze Watch

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)-  Our weekend cold front is marching thru Colorado! Bringing with it strong wind, fire danger and cold temperatures for eastern Colorado. The cold front will swing across the state Saturday night into Sunday. Bringing big mountain snow and wind initially. Colorado Weather: Major mountain snow moving into Colorado

For the eastern plains of the state wind gusts will be strong starting on Sunday morning. This will increase the threat of wildfire during the afternoon on Sunday. There is a Red Flag Warning posted for most of eastern Colorado including some of Denver's south and southeast suburbs like Highlands Ranch, Parker, Castle Rock, Bennett and Deer Trail thru 7pm.

Winds should weaken Sunday night. But, behind the cold front skies will start to clear and low temperatures will dive below freezing by Monday morning for Denver and the northern I-25 corridor. There is a Freeze Watch posted for Sunday night into Monday morning.

The watch not only includes the metro area but, runs up to Fort Collins and down south of Limon.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 10:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

