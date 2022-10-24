Denver Weather: First official freeze of the season Monday morning

Arriving more than two weeks later than average, Denver experienced the first freeze of the season Monday morning.

At 2:45 a.m. the official thermometer for the city recorded 31 degrees at Denver International Airport. Downtown Denver never got any colder than 36 degrees.

Denver's first freeze also comes more than a week later than last year when the first freeze occurred on October 13.

It was cold statewide Monday morning with many mountain towns starting the day in the teens and some mountain passes dropping into the single digits. For example, it was 3 degrees on top of Berthoud Pass Monday morning.

It will be cold again Monday night but most areas outside of the mountains should stay above freezing including most of the Denver metro area.

The next big thing with Colorado's weather will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday with snow redeveloping in the high country. A cold front will move across the Front Range Wednesday morning causing another big temperature drop. High temperatures around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will be stuck in the 40s. There is also a good chance for rain and snow showers which has prompted the First Alert Weather Team to declare another First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. At this time, the chance for the first official snow of the season in Denver is low. Regardless when it happen, it will be later than average again this year. The average date for the first snow of the season in Denver is October 18.