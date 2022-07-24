Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Cooler temperatures with chance of hail

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Thunderstorms with hail possible on Sunday
Thunderstorms with hail possible on Sunday 03:35

DENVER(CBS)- After another super hot day across Colorado Saturday with temperatures in the 90s and 100s afternoon thunderstorms and a passing cold front helped to cut the heat.

kcnc-weather2.png
Credit: CBS4

The cold front pushed thru NE Colorado Saturday afternoon helping to lift a few of the thunderstorms early on. Some of those storms produced heavy rain across the Cameron Peak Burn Scar and Horsetooth Reservoir prompting a Flash Flood Warning. Sunday may start with a few light showers across the Denver metro area on Sunday morning.  

fr-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

The combination of the cooler air and monsoon moisture will help to get more slow moving thunderstorms over most of the state on Sunday. 

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4
co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

 Some of the storms over eastern parts of the state may be severe with the possibility of 1 inch diameter hail and/or 60 mph wind gusts.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

High temperatures over northeastern Colorado and the Denver urban corridor will be in the 80s with 90s in the southeast and western slope. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Mountain temperatures will cool into the 70s.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera grew up in Colorado. He is an Emmy Award winner who was born in Pueblo. He has worked in every television market in the state and has been at CBS4 a long time .. since 1993!

First published on July 23, 2022 / 7:29 PM

