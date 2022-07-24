Colorado Weather: Cooler temperatures with chance of hail

DENVER(CBS)- After another super hot day across Colorado Saturday with temperatures in the 90s and 100s afternoon thunderstorms and a passing cold front helped to cut the heat.

The cold front pushed thru NE Colorado Saturday afternoon helping to lift a few of the thunderstorms early on. Some of those storms produced heavy rain across the Cameron Peak Burn Scar and Horsetooth Reservoir prompting a Flash Flood Warning. Sunday may start with a few light showers across the Denver metro area on Sunday morning.

The combination of the cooler air and monsoon moisture will help to get more slow moving thunderstorms over most of the state on Sunday.

Some of the storms over eastern parts of the state may be severe with the possibility of 1 inch diameter hail and/or 60 mph wind gusts.

High temperatures over northeastern Colorado and the Denver urban corridor will be in the 80s with 90s in the southeast and western slope.

Mountain temperatures will cool into the 70s.