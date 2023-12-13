Colorado weather: Cool and cloudy with light snow for the afternoon

A system moving through the Southern Rockies today will lift in light snow to Eastern Colorado and into the Palmer Divide Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place through Thursday morning for Southern Colorado and the plains. As much as 12" of snow is possible for the San Juans and Sangre De Cristo's, with less accumulation north of I70.

The Denver metro could receive a trace to 1" of snow by Thursday morning, with light snow through the afternoon and overnight hours.

Snow and clouds will gradually clear Northwest to Southeast on Thursday as temperatures climb closer to average. The big warm-up comes into the weekend, as highs will range around 15 degrees warmer than average by Sunday.

