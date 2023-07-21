Colorado weather: A sunny and warm weekend ahead

Happy Friday! It will be a beautiful wrap-up to your workweek. We will have mostly sunny skies through the afternoon before we see increasing clouds and have a 20 percent chance for an isolated afternoon storm.

Today here is a marginal risk of severe weather. The main concern will be hail that in one inch in diameter, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

It is an Air Quality Action Day through this afternoon. Light winds, along with sunny and hot conditions will allow Ozone to reach unhealth levels for sensitive groups.

Today daytime highs will be comfortable in the low 80s before we turn the heat back on this weekend. Saturday highs will be in the upper 80s and Sunday will be dry and hot with temps back in the mid-90s.

If you are heading to Cheyenne Frontier Days this weekend temperatures will be comfortable on Friday in the upper 70s, Saturday in the mid-80s an with a chance of afternoon and evening showers and then on Sunday daytime highs will be in the low 90s with sunny and dry conditions.

Monday we could see near triple digit temps with highs staying in the 90s through next week.

