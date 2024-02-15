Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: A shot of cold and snow to wrap up Friday

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Shot of cold and snow to finish the work week
A chilly change to close out the week for Friday. A cold front has pushed in over the eastern plains of our home state with a push of moisture flowing in from the west pushed along by a westerly jet stream. This combination will bring back a shot of winter before the weekend.

There will be a brief upslope over the Denver metro area overnight Thursday into Friday. This may produce a few light flurries that wont amount to much. But, there may be just enough to make a few bridges and overpasses slightly slick on Friday morning.

The bigger and better chance of Front Range and Denver metro snow arrives Friday afternoon into Friday night as a stronger cold front with snow drops in over the state. This will bring in more snow to most of northern Colorado including Denver. 

Friday night into early Sunday morning Denver may see 1 to 2 inches of snow with 1 to 4 inches possible in the foothills and from C-470 south to Monument Hill.

There are Winter Weather Advisories in parts of the northern and central mountains through Saturday morning for a foot or more of snow in some areas.

This may make part of the Friday afternoon drive a little slick especially in and near the foothills. The snow should wind down by Saturday morning with clearing skies by afternoon. Sunday into President's Day will be drier and warmer.

Dave Aguilera
First published on February 15, 2024 / 9:51 PM MST

