Colorado to warm up after cold front; wildfire smoke to slowly dissipate

After a nice cool down to end the week, temperatures across Colorado slowly warm each day over the next couple of days. Enjoy Saturday with high temperatures around 80 degrees for the Denver metro area, with 70s in the mountains.

While there will be plenty of sunshine, skies will be hazy due to smoke from wildfires burning in Canada and the Pacific Northwest. An air quality alert has been issued through 9 a.m. Sunday for Moffat, Routt, Grand, and Jackson Counties.

The smoke will dissipate Sunday night, but you will still notice it if you plan to attend the Broncos Game. Temperatures for the game will start in the low 80s and cool into the 70s. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm during the first half of the game, but it will not bring heavy rain showers.

Temperatures climb rapidly Monday into the mid to upper 80s for the first half of the week; a reminder that summer is still here.