Vehicle stuck in Poudre River since July will be taken out

Vehicle stuck in Poudre River since July will be removed

A car that's been stuck in the Poudre River since July is set to be taken out, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the car lives at Mile marker 104 on Highway 14.

A driver crashed and the car got stuck in the river. That driver was able to get out safely, but water levels were too high to get the car out.

Crews will work on taking the vehicle out the river Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office advise there may be temporary lane closures in the area.