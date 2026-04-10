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Colorado union workers reach tentative agreement with JBS meat processing plant

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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On Friday, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the JBS meat processing plant in Northern Colorado.

The union held a three-week strike beginning in March over what it called unfair labor practices and low wages. The company and the labor union, which represents approximately 3,800 workers, announced that workers would return to work on Tuesday without a new agreement or change to JBS's offer.

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JBS Meat Processing Plant workers in Greeley went on strike early Monday morning.  CBS

The new agreement comes after UFCW Local 7 says parties returned to the bargaining table for two days of negotiations.

In a statement to CBS Colorado, JBS confirmed it has reached a tentative agreement with the union.

The agreement will be presented to the membership for a ratification vote on Sunday.

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