Colorado meat workers to end strike, return to work without new contract

The standoff between the JBS-owned meat packing plant in Greeley and its employees appears to be ending after three weeks.

Saturday, the company and the labor union representing the approximately 3,800 workers who work there announced the workers would return to work at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The union and workers agreed to return to work after the company agreed to return for two days of face-to-face contract negotiations beginning April 9.

A copy of the letter from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 leadership sent to head of JBS labor relations Saturday, as provided by a JBS spokesperson. The union offered to have workers return to work in less than a week in exchange for continued contract negotiations. The employees of the Greeley meat packing plant went on strike March 16.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 announced the intent to strike following a vote amongst the employees in February. The employees walked off the job the morning of March 16.

JBS unionized workers from the Greeley plant went on strike in March. CBS

UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova, the Union's chief spokesperson, stated in a press release Saturday, "Workers remain united and will continue to fight until JBS fully ends its unfair labor practices and gives workers a contract offer that protects them, shows workers the respect they deserve, and pays them a livable wage. This fight will continue and workers can take strength from the community members, farmers and ranchers, and elected officials who have joined them in this battle. We will not stop until JBS rectifies the suffering it has brought on these workers and the American people as a whole."

UFCW Local 7/ Facebook

In a press release from JBS, the company stated the union's decision comes without any new agreement between the two sides, or any change to the company's original offer.

"This comprehensive proposal includes meaningful wage increases, a pension, and other valuable benefits designed to support our team members and their families. We believe this is a strong and competitive package, and we hope employees will have the opportunity to review and vote on it soon."

It continued: "Throughout this process, we have remained committed to good-faith negotiations and to operating our facility safely, responsibly, and in compliance with all regulatory standards. ... We are pleased to welcome our team members back and are preparing to resume and ramp up operations at the Greeley plant next week."