Colorado drought sees some improvement after recent rainfall; trees still need hydration

There is some good news in this week's U.S. Drought Monitor following recent rainfall across Colorado.

Areas shaded green on the latest map saw drought conditions improve, including portions of southern Colorado, the Eastern Plains and northwest Colorado.



The Denver metro area also saw some improvement. Portions of Denver, Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas counties all saw drought conditions ease slightly.

While some areas benefited from recent rain, drought conditions worsened across portions of the plains.

There's also an important timing issue with this week's drought map. The U.S. Drought Monitor uses data collected through Tuesday morning. That means some of the significant rainfall that soaked parts of southern Colorado this week will not appear on the current map. Those improvements are expected to be reflected on next week's Drought Monitor.

The ongoing drought is also bringing new watering restrictions along the Front Range. Beginning Oct. 1, Denver Water prohibits lawn watering and all spray irrigation.

While lawn watering is restricted, residents can still water trees and plants as needed. As Colorado heads into fall, experts say it's particularly important to keep trees hydrated. Karim Gharbi, an extension agent specializing in horticulture with CSU Extension, recommends watering slowly so the soil has time to absorb the moisture. "Less is more. Putting it at a very slow trickle is best."

Gharbi says trees should not be flooded with water all at once. Instead, a slow, steady flow allows the soil to absorb the water and gives tree roots more time to take it up.

A soaker hose is one option for watering trees. If you're using a traditional garden hose, Gharbi recommends moving it around the tree's drip line during the watering period rather than concentrating water in one spot.