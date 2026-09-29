Denver still in line for rain with heaviest downpours locked on southeastern Colorado

The Denver metro area is expected to see beneficial rain through the day on Wednesday. But, the updated forecast totals will be lower than originally anticipated as the track of September storm set up has shifted farther south.

As a result, the Denver Metro area and surrounding suburbs have been taken out of the Flood Watch for this week. Most of the metro area has a chance at anywhere from one-tenth of an inch to just under one-half inch during the rain event.

The bulls-eye for heavier rainfall and potential flooding is locked into southern Colorado and portions of the eastern plains, where a Flood Watch remains in effect until early Thursday morning. Some of those areas could see 2 to 5 inches of rainfall, with isolated spots even higher than that.

The moisture packed system is being fueled by several atmospheric ingredients merging together. The remnants of once-hurricane Polo are being pushed into the southern Rockies by an upper level trough moving across Arizona.