'Pack your patience:' Colorado Thanksgiving travel numbers bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels

We are now almost a week away from Thanksgiving. And despite current inflation and economic concerns, holiday travel is returning in Colorado.

Over 950,000 Coloradans are expected to travel miles or more for Thanksgiving. That's 26,000 (2.8%) more Colorado travelers than last year's holiday, and just 7,000 (0.73%) fewer than 2019, which remains the statewide record. This data is all according to AAA's latest travel forecast.

AAA Regional Director of Public Affairs Skyler McKinley broke down the numbers with CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White. "The big surprise in 2022 is that people say, you know what, no matter what happens with the economy, I'm deciding to travel this year," McKinley said.

McKinley says it's due to an increased level of comfort and safety, with widespread vaccinations. "Folks want to come together, and when they're able to, they're going to. 80%, almost 90%, of Coloradans feel comfortable traveling."

Data also shows you can expect an increase in air travel, and the vast majority of Coloradans are traveling by road, about 841,000 people. With that, McKinley has advice, no matter how you get to your holiday destination.

"If you're driving and find yourself being frustrated with traffic, just remind yourself: You can't be frustrated with traffic, you are traffic. Everybody's doing just what you're trying to do," said McKinley.

Travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion Monday - Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Traffic will be lighter during the morning and late evening hours and on Thanksgiving Day.

Nov. 23 - Worst Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Best Time: Before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 - Worst Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Best Time: Before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Nov. 25 - Worst Time: 4 to 8 p.m. | Best Time: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Nov. 26 - Worst Time: 4 to 8 p.m. | Best Time: Before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

Nov. 27 - Worst Time: 4 to 8 p.m. | Best Time: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

"When it comes to airports, pack your patience," McKinley said. "The name of the game for Thanksgiving is gratitude, so as you find yourself getting frustrated at the airport, remember these are folks that are showing up to work. Be mindful of how you take that frustration out on others."

The most popular travel destinations based on hotel bookings at AAA.com are as follows: