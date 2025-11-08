Why Colorado's terrain decides who gets the most snow

Colorado's topography is one of a kind. The state's lowest point sits along the Arikaree River in Yuma County at 3,317 feet, while the highest point towers atop Mount Elbert at 14,438 feet, roughly half the cruising altitude of a commercial jet.

That incredible difference in elevation often decides which part of Colorado cashes in during a snowstorm. Three major features drive northern Colorado's weather patterns: the Continental Divide, the Palmer Divide, and the Cheyenne Ridge.

As air rises, moisture is squeezed out like a sponge, cooling and condensing into clouds and snow. When that air sinks on the other side of the mountains, it dries and warms. So, if you're on the rising (upslope) side of the wind, that's where you'll usually find the biggest snow totals.

Let's start with the Continental Divide. When winds blow from the west, air rises over the Rockies and descends into the Interstate 25 corridor, leaving the Front Range warmer and drier. But flip that wind to an easterly direction, and suddenly Denver and the foothills are on the upslope side, where moisture gets wrung out and snow piles up fast.

Next up, the Palmer Divide, a ridge that stretches between Denver and Colorado Springs, and sits between 6,000 and 7,887 feet. It's a key player in where snow bands set up. A north wind often favors areas along and north of the divide (like Denver, Castle Rock, and Parker). A south wind, though, shifts the snow bullseye toward Colorado Springs and northern El Paso County.

Finally, the Cheyenne Ridge, a more subtle but important rise in elevation between Fort Collins and Cheyenne, Wyoming, with elevations around 6,000 to 7,500 feet. When a storm moves in from the north, air rises on the Wyoming side, leaving Northern Colorado dry. But when the flow turns from the south, that ridge helps wring out the moisture, and that's when places like Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and Longmont can get in on the snow.