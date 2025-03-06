Watch CBS News
Colorado teen charged after allegedly carrying explosive device at Ponderosa High School

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado teenager is facing attempted murder charges after an explosive device was found in his backpack at Ponderosa High School in Douglas County.

Douglas County

The 15-year-old student, who is not being identified, was allegedly carrying the device in a backpack on Tuesday morning. The school was evacuated for part of the day but classes eventually resumed.

The teen is also facing charges of possession or use of explosives and interference with educational institutions. He is being held in jail without bond.

So far authorities haven't said what the device was.

Jesse Sarles

