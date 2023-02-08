Aspen ski resort recognized for being eco-conscious

Some ski resorts are being recognized for being eco-conscious

Some ski resorts are being recognized for being eco-conscious

Some ski resorts are being recognized for being eco-conscious

There's a push for sustainability in recreation and many ski resorts are making changes to protect the environment they get to operate in. Change like renewable energy to run lifts, electric buses and smarter snowmaking.

Some local ski resorts are getting awards for being eco-conscious.

While skiers and boarders get to enjoy the best of nature, the infrastructure facilitating the fun can come at a cost to the environment.

But, ski areas around the world are recognizing the threat of climate crisis. It comes at no surprise that Aspen carries the clout to campaign for sustainability in Colorado. It's promised a campaign to persuade the local utility company to switch from coal to 10 percent renewable energy by 2030.

The only other U.S. ski resorts on the list of top 10 are Big Sky in Montana and Jackson Hole in Wyoming. Both resorts claim to already be running entirely on green power.

Other resorts in Switzerland, Austria and France are are paving the standard when it comes to waste, building materials and greener snow grooming vehicles.

Whistler owned by Vail Resorts claims to recycle more than 70 percent of on-mountain waste and wants to reach net-zero emissions in seven more years.

The list was put together by CNN Travel.