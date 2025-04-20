Colorado students honor Columbine victims with day of service ahead of shooting anniversary

Sunday marks 26 years since the shooting at Columbine High School that claimed the lives of 13 people in 1999.

Anne Marie Hochhalter, one of the survivors who was shot and paralyzed in the shooting, died in February. The Jefferson County Coroner later ruled that her death was ultimately caused by complications from her injuries sustained in the shooting.

While no formal remembrance was planned for Sunday, members of the Columbine community gathered Friday for a day of service. The Columbine High School baseball team volunteered at L.O.L.A.'s Rescue, an animal shelter in Aurora.

"We're taking the tragedy of that day and turning it into a beneficial way to give back to the community," Jack Collum, a player on the team, said. "We're here at L.O.L.A.'s Rescue, hanging out with some dogs and helping clean up the area around here, so it's a great feeling being able to help out."

The day of service was held early this year due to the Easter holiday.