Day of Service marks 25 years since Columbine

Saturday marks 25 years since the deadly shooting at Columbine High School in Jefferson County. On April 20, 1999, 12 students and a teacher were shot and killed by two gunmen, also students at the school.

April 20 has been declared by Gov. Jared Polis a Day of Service in Colorado a time for reflection and to give back to others.

CBS

This year is the eighth year of the Day of Service. Last year, more than 1,500 people participated in 60 projects in six states and 10 countries.

Those remembered are Cassie Bernall, Steven Curnow, Corey DePooter, Kelly Fleming, Matthew Kechter, Daniel Mauser, Daniel Rohrbough, Dave Sanders, Rachel Scott, Isaiah Shoels, John Tomlin, Lauren Townsend, Kyle Velasquez.

All the details about the Day of Service and how to participate or create your own service project are online.