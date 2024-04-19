Watch CBS News
Local News

Day of Service marks 25 years since Columbine

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Saturday marks 25 years since the deadly shooting at Columbine High School in Jefferson County. On April 20, 1999, 12 students and a teacher were shot and killed by two gunmen, also students at the school. 

April 20 has been declared by Gov. Jared Polis a Day of Service in Colorado a time for reflection and to give back to others.   

columbine-memorial-10pkg_frame_150.jpg
CBS

This year is the eighth year of the Day of Service. Last year, more than 1,500 people participated in 60 projects in six states and 10 countries. 

Those remembered are Cassie Bernall, Steven Curnow, Corey DePooter, Kelly Fleming, Matthew Kechter, Daniel Mauser, Daniel Rohrbough, Dave Sanders, Rachel Scott, Isaiah Shoels, John Tomlin, Lauren Townsend, Kyle Velasquez. 

All the details about the Day of Service and how to participate or create your own service project are online

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 11:59 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.