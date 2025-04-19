Watch CBS News

Victims of Columbine High School shooting remembered

Sunday marks 26 years since the shooting at Columbine High School. The gunman murdered 13 people that day. In February 2025, Anne Marie Hochhalter was added to the list of those who died.
