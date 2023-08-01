Colorado students' application fee waived at Colorado State University

Colorado State University is waiving the undergraduate application fee for all students in Colorado starting on Tuesday.

"We're very excited to make every day a free application day for Coloradans," said CSU President Amy Parsons in a statement. "This new initiative, along with CSU's extensive student support, underlines our commitment to providing access for students. We want to remove barriers to higher education, and to open doors to all qualified students with the desire to earn a world-class, four-year degree."

According to CSU, it is the largest four-year institution in Colorado to waive its application fee. Students had previously been able to request a waiver for the $50 application fee.

"The idea is that students, at whatever point they're at in the application cycle, don't need to worry about the cost of applying to CSU," Heather Daniels, the executive director of CSU's Office of Admissions, said in a statement. "We know that application fees deter some students from applying to college, and we hope that by removing this barrier, more Colorado students will realize higher education is within their reach and choose to stay in the great state of Colorado."

CSU said it was inspired by the success of Colorado Free Application Days, a Colorado Department of Higher Education campaign that encourages Colorado students to get their higher education closer to home.

Additional Information from CSU:

The application period for the 2024-25 school year opens Aug. 1. For more information about applying to CSU, visit: admissions.colostate.edu/everyday