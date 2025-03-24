Colorado State University coach Niko Medved returns home to Minneapolis, CBS Sports reports

Colorado State University men's basketball coach Niko Medved is leaving CSU to be the next coach of the Golden Gophers, sources told CBS Sports.

The deal will be announced soon, and a press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, according to a source. Medved is coming off a great 2024-25 season. He took the Rams to the NCAA Tournament, upsetting 5-seed Memphis in the first round and then playing Maryland to the final second before losing on a controversial buzzer-beater by Terrapins star freshman Derik Queen on Sunday night.

Head coach Niko Medved of the Colorado State Rams reacts against the Memphis Tigers during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 21, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. / Getty Images

The 51-year-old Medved is a Minneapolis native and Golden Gophers alumnus (1997). He spent the past seven seasons with CSU, guiding the program to the NCAA Tournament three times and winning 143 games. Medved is an established program-builder: He went from nine wins in Year 1 at Furman to 23 in Year 4 before taking the Drake job in 2017 and flipping that school from seven to 17 wins in a year's time. In total, Medved has a 222-172 record in 12 seasons as a head coach.

