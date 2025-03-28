Colorado State University's newest head coach remembered for iconic NCAA tournament shot against Kansas Jayhawks

Friday morning, Colorado State University formally welcomed Ali Farokhmanesh as the 21st head men's basketball coach of the CSU Rams. Farokhmanesh, who has served as an assistant on the team for several seasons now, takes over for Niko Medved, who was hired by the University of Minnesota.

In the last four seasons, Farokhmanesh and the Rams have made three NCAA March Madness tournaments. The current team attended his celebration on Friday to support the university's decision.

"I know the work ethic he has, I know the care he has for his players," said Nique Clifford, the NBA-bound forward for the Rams.

Athletic Director John Weber said the university conducted a nationwide search for Medved's replacement but found their man already in Fort Collins.

Clifford credited Farokhmanesh for being the key reason on the coaching staff that attracted him to transfer to CSU years ago.

"He was the sole recruiter I had," Clifford said. "He was a man of his word. He told me he was going to be in the gym with me every day. He was in the gym with me every single day."

Clifford said he was confident in Farokhmanesh's ability to not only continue recruiting to Fort Collins but also to develop more NBA-caliber players.

The Rams have seen three players make it to the NBA ranks in recent years, all of whom blossomed after staying more than one season in Fort Collins. Those players include David Roddy and Isaiah Stephenson.

"The way he is able to develop his players, I think he is the best in the country," Clifford said.

While Farokhmanesh credited his family, friends, players and fellow coaches for helping him land the position, many couldn't help but to also recall his success as a player himself.

"I think you go back to the shot he had against Kansas in the NCAA tournament," said Darrin Sersland, a Northern Iowa fan.

Sersland, wearing a purple Northern Iowa sweater, was referring to the iconic shot Farokhmanesh sank in the final seconds of a game against #1 seed Kansas more than a decade ago. The shot was the dagger, ending Kansas' dreams of a championship that season.

"He is a big part of Northern Iowa history, for sure," Sersland said.

Northern Iowa guard Ali Farokhmanesh drives past Kansas guard Brady Morningstar (12) during the second half of an NCAA second-round college basketball game, Saturday, March 20, 2010, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Surprising Farokhmanesh on his big day was Ben Jacobson, his former head coach in Iowa. He flew to Colorado to attend the announcement and once again celebrate his old guard's success.

Jacobson told CBS News Colorado Farokhmanesh's iconic shot was only a shock to the outside world.

"It didn't surprise any of us," Jacobson said. "One of the coolest parts for me was none of his teammates or coaches thought twice about it."

Jacobson said he was proud of Farokhmanesh for all he has done on and off the court, and said his sincere heart for those he surrounds himself with is what will make him succeed as the Rams head coach.

"He really cares about his family. He really cares about the players he coaches. This will never be about him. That is what will make him a great head coach," Jacobson said.