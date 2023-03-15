Colorado State senior McKenna Hofschild named honorable mention All-America by Associated Press

Colorado State's senior guard McKenna Hofschild has been named honorable mention All-America by the Associated Press on Wednesday, according to a press release from the institution.

Hofschild becomes the first player to receive the accolade since Becky Hammon, who was named twice in 1997 and 1998. She was also named to the first team in 1999.

This season, Hofschild leads the Mountain West in total points and points per game with 640, while averaging 20.6. She also dished out 222 assists and averaged 7.2 assist a night.

She is the only player in program history to exceed 200 assists in a season, breaking her own record from last season which was 216.

Before the Mountain West Tourney, Hofschild was named the league's Player of the Year, which made her an All-Mountain West recipient in each of her three seasons for CSU. She is also a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award.

In her three seasons at Colorado State, she has amassed 1,478 points so far sitting at seventh all-time, behind Sam Martin at 1,547.