Colorado State Patrol recovers hundreds of pounds of marijuana stolen from evidence trailer

The Colorado State Patrol has recovered three-quarters of the 600 pounds of marijuana that was stolen from an evidence trailer last week. The marijuana that was stolen was scheduled to be destroyed.

The investigation started during a property walkthrough of the CSP evidence parking lot on April 4. That's when an evidence technician found damage to a secured alternative gate located away from the entrance.

Colorado State Troopers recovered approximately 3/4 of the stolen marijuana. Colorado State Patrol

Further investigation revealed that a secured trailer had been broken into, and approximately 600 pounds of marijuana had been stolen from inside the trailer. The trailer and contents had been taken into evidence as part of a highway drug investigation.

During the investigation, authorities revealed that the suspects first came to the site after dark on the evening of April 1 and used a power tool to remove a lock on the gate and a lock on the secured trailer.

About 6 p.m. on April 10, state troopers and the Denver Police Department executed a search warrant on a residential property in Denver. Police had a Chevrolet Silverado in police custody for an unrelated matter, and they determined it was the same vehicle seen in the surveillance video of the burglary.

Colorado State Patrol investigators are looking for information on a 1999-2005 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab involved in a burglary of a CSP fenced yard on April 1, 2025. Colorado State Patrol

According to investigators, no one was home when officers entered and no arrests were made. Troopers recovered about three-quarters of the stolen marijuana from inside the residence and a shed that was located on the property.

CSP said they also recovered a stolen GMC pickup truck at the residence that was unrelated to the marijuana theft.

CSP said the recovered marijuana was placed back into evidence in a secure interior location.

CSP said since the theft, they have completed a review that has identified gaps in the evidence facility's security processes. CSP said "security camera system checks and exterior property walkthroughs have been increased to identify security issues faster and ensure evidence integrity."

Anyone with information about the stolen marijuana is asked to contact CSP at 303.239.4501.