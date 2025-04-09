Watch CBS News
600 pounds of marijuana stolen from Colorado State Patrol evidence trailer

Jennifer McRae
Approximately 600 pounds of marijuana was stolen from a Colorado State Patrol evidence trailer in Arapahoe County. The marijuana that was stolen was scheduled to be destroyed. 

The discovery happened during a property walkthrough of the CSP evidence parking lot on April 4. That's when an evidence technician found damage to a secured alternative gate located away from the entrance. 

Further investigation revealed that a secured trailer had been broken into, and approximately 600 pounds of marijuana had been stolen from inside the trailer. The trailer and contents had been taken into evidence as part of a highway drug investigation. 

According to CSP, a report was filed with the Englewood Police Department. So far, the investigation has revealed that the suspects first came to the site after dark on the evening of April 1 and used a power tool to remove a lock on the gate and a lock on the secured trailer. 

CSP said since this incident, they have completed a review that has identified gaps in the evidence facility's security processes. CSP said "security camera system checks and exterior property walkthroughs have been increased to identify security issues faster and ensure evidence integrity." 

