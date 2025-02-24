Colorado State Patrol received 30,000+ calls for aggressive driving, road rage last year

The Colorado State Patrol has released new data involving the number of aggressive driving and road rage calls they received in 2024. According to CSP, their emergency responders answered 54,956 calls in 2024.

Of those, 30,779 calls were related to road rage or aggressive driving. This is 56% of their total calls.

CSP says their calls declined approximately 2% when compared to 2023, where emergency dispatchers received 55,107 calls. 54% of the calls were related to road rage or aggressive driving.

Troopers say aggressive driving and road rage behaviors include:

Excessive speeding

Tailgating

Honking in anger

Passing on the right

Showing a weapon

Weaving in and out of traffic

Getting out of the vehicle to confront another driver

Troopers say when reporting these behaviors, never under any circumstances follow the driver.

"By reporting them, a trooper, officer or deputy can contact them and remove them off the road," Colorado State Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said. "It will let them know that type of driving behavior is not acceptable here."

Troopers say to always pull over to a safe spot if this happens to you. Always call them by dialing * 277 or *CSP. Provide vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, driver description, and the driving behavior being demonstrated.