"You don't want it to be the last conversation you have," CSP urges families to talk seatbelt safety this prom season

For our teenagers, it is that time of year, prom season, and Colorado State Patrol is asking parents to help keep them safe. Many teenagers have their license and need to remember, always have their seat belt on or risk getting killed in a crash.

According to CSP, in April 2024, troopers responded to 3,577 crashes involving 16- to 21-year-olds being at fault. Troopers are now reminding parents to have a big talk with their teenager about driving safety before stepping out the door.

They said parents should remind their teenagers that wearing their seat belts can save their lives in a crash. They should never speed, drink or drive. Also, drivers should put away their phones while driving and never take their eyes off the road.

Troopers said Colorado already has an issue when it comes to wearing seat belts. When they pull people over, CSP said only 88% are usually seen wearing a seat belt. When compared to the national average of 92%, this is a big concern.

For many teenagers, they don't want to wear their seat belt because it may wrinkle their suit or dress for prom. CSP suggests bringing a steamer with you because, legally and for safety reasons, you need to wear a seat belt.

"I urge parents to have that conversation," Colorado State Patrol Trooper Sherri Mendez said. "Don't speed and wear your seat belt, because you want them to be able to come back home safely. You don't want it to be the last conversation you have with your child."

Troopers said they will be out enforcing this weekend, looking for DUI drivers, drivers not wearing their seat belts and speeders. This weekend also happens to be Easter and 4/20 weekend, so they are reminding everyone that driving behind the wheel high is still driving under the influence.