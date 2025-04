Colorado State Patrol urges families to talk seatbelt safety this prom season For our teenagers, it is that time of year, prom season, and Colorado State Patrol is asking parents to help keep them safe. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Sherri Mendez urged parents to have that conversation, "Don't speed and wear your seat belt, because you want them to be able to come back home safely. You don't want it to be the last conversation you have with your child."