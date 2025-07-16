Watch CBS News
Colorado State Patrol investigating after motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash on I-70 that possibly involved three vehicles and claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

According to authorities, a crash involving a motorcyclist and a bus happened around 6:46 p.m. Tuesday on westbound I-70 at milepost 264. They believe a third vehicle may have been involved, but did not stay at the scene.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures on the 19-year-old motorcyclist, but were unable to were unable to save him. CSP said the bus driver and their passengers were uninjured.

I-70 westbound was closed for around 2 hours while investigators worked the scene. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash.

