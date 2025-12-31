Colorado State Patrol to crack down on DUI drivers on New Year's Eve

This year, 223 people have already died in crashes involving someone who's under the influence in Colorado, and Colorado State Patrol says it's cracking down on drunk driving ahead of the New Year holiday. CSP expects to make more than 16,000 arrests by the end of the year.

The National Safety Council estimates that more than 400 people will die on U.S. roadways over the New Year's Day holiday period that stretches from Dec. 31 through Jan. 4, and alcohol consumption is expected to be a factor.

Nearly three years ago, Lauren Zielke was driving home from work in Denver on 6th Avenue near Federal Boulevard when her life changed forever.

"Being in a collision with someone who was drunk driving, I get nervous all the time on the road," Zielke said. "There were headlights facing me, directly oncoming."

At 2 a.m., Zielke swerved to avoid a wrong-way driver, who was then arrested for driving under the influence.

"The seat belt coming across, it saved my life, but it locked up my shoulder," Zielke said. "I get nervous even just thinking about it; the trauma, the PTSD, the visuals, are still so prevalent in my mind."

Lauren Zielke recalls being struck by a drunk driver several years ago in Denver as she warns others about the dangers of impaired driving. CBS

Attorney David Krivit helped settle Zielke's case, telling CBS News Colorado he handles drunk driving cases at least once a month.

"They're different drivers when they're impaired, and they're drunk, their reaction times are slower, their peripheral vision is reduced, and their judgment about safety is also impaired," Krivit said.

This year, Denver has seen multiple drunk driving crashes, including last month when state Sen. Faith Winter was found responsible for a multi-car crash when her blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit. Winter died as a result of that crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally in 2023, almost half of drivers involved in deadly overnight crashes between midnight at 2:59 a.m. were drunk.

To try and stop drunk driving crashes from happening on New Year's Eve, Mothers Against Drunk Driving is working with Uber to offer discounted rides. Renee Lund volunteers with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and joined the effort after her son Tanner was killed by a drunk driver in 2022.

A placard memorializes Tanner Clayton-Wayne Lund, who was killed by a drunk driver in Federal Heights in 2022. He was 19. CBS

"You look at it sometimes, and you're like, 'I can't believe he's not here for such a terrible reason,'" Lund said.

And now she hopes to stop anyone from getting behind the wheel after they've had a drink.

"If I could pick everybody up on the planet, I would just to save the horror of what we lost," Lund said.

"Think about whether it was your mom or your sister or your best friend on the road, and if you make that decision to get behind the wheel," Zielke, the attorney, added. "Pay the extra $50. Pay the surcharge for an Uber, or just don't go out."