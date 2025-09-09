Colorado State Patrol claims "DUIs Ruin Relationships," urge drivers to make wise choices

The Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to always think about their loved ones before they decide to make the selfish decision to drink and drive. Troopers say this causes financial restraints on your family that can change everyone's life- forever.

Troopers are reminding everyone that even having one drink and getting behind the wheel has consequences. Troopers say in Colorado, showing impairment to the slightest degree can get you arrested and jail time.

Drivers with DUIs also have to pay at least $13,000 in court fees and fines, their license will be suspended, their vehicle will be impounded, and they may have an interlock device added to their vehicle. That interlock device confirms that those behind the wheel must be sober or the vehicle will not start. All of these decisions will impact your family.

Colorado State Patrol

Troopers say they arrested 3,535 drivers in 2024 for driving intoxicated. The majority were in the age group between 22 and 39 years old. Many were married, had families or were dating. Troopers say this selfish decision to drink and drive also impacts you personally. This includes background checks for employment, housing, and security clearances.

Troopers also say if you kill someone, you face even more charges, and you take away a life that can never come back.

"If we catch you after you crash and you hurt somebody or kill somebody, we are going to do everything that we can to put you behind bars for the rest of your life," said Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Ivan Alvarado. "We are here to work for those victims and do everything that we can to help those victims out."

Troopers say pre-planning before you go out to drink is important. Make sure your designated driver is completely sober. Take Uber, taxi, or Lyft; this is cheaper than a DUI by thousands of dollars.

"You don't want to pay for a $100 worth of taxis; well, now you are getting $13,000 in fines," Alvarado said. "You don't want to plan ahead and call your wife or husband. Well, guess what? Now you are going to be living with them, reminding you every day of what you did."

Troopers also say if you see your loved one or friend drinking even one drink, take away their keys and do not let them drive.

"If you are a true friend, make that tough decision for them," Alvarado said. "At the end of the day, you may think I don't want to get into an altercation with my friend. I don't want my friend to hate me, but when that friend finds out that you had the chance to take those keys away and you had a chance to prevent that friend from getting into a crash or getting arrested, you won't have such a close friendship anyway."