Colorado state parks raise prices for out-of-state visitors

It will now cost more to enter Colorado state parks for visitors with out-of-state license plates.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been considering the move since February and approved the increase on Wednesday.

Cars with out-of-state tags will now pay $15 per day. That $15 fee also applies to passenger vans and buses with out-of-state plates that are operated by a commercial business.

Cars with Colorado plates will continue to pay $10.

Both in-state and out-of-state visitors are subject to an additional $2 fee to enter Chatfield State Park, Elkhead Reservoir, Golden Gate Canyon, Pearl Lake, Stagecoach, State Forest, and Steamboat Lake State Parks.

At a commission meeting on Wednesday, officials said CPW is working towards increasing financial resilience. This funding could help support park operations and improvements.

The new fees will take effect on May 1.