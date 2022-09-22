Colorado state parks are free entry on National Public Lands Day
National parks in Colorado have a deal for those who want to venture outdoors for the beginning of fall.
Anyone in the state can visit our parks for free on Saturday in observance of National Public Lands Day.
If you plan to hit Rocky Mountain National Park, reservations are still required.
A fifth and final free day at national parks is set for Nov. 11 on Veterans Day.
