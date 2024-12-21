Colorado Starbucks baristas call for fair wages, fair scheduling, equity as Denver baristas file for union election

Starbucks baristas at the company's West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard location in Denver filed for a union election Friday and on Saturday, baristas from across the Denver metro area are protesting outside another Denver location with a list of demands for the coffee giant.

The baristas are organizing after Starbucks unions nationwide have made considerable gains over what workers describe as "unfair labor practices." It also comes at what the union says is Starbucks' busiest season.

"I am unionizing for better scheduling practices and to improve work-life balance," Luis Sanchez Hernandez, an 11-year shift supervisor, said in a statement. "We are proud to join the movement alongside our union siblings on strike this week."

Over 520 stores around the U.S. are seeking union recognition and workplace protections. Friday, locations in Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle went on strike after the union said Starbucks "backtracked on the path forward they agreed to with workers and their union over the future of organizing and collective bargaining." Saturday, Columbus, Denver and Pittsburgh joined with those stores.

"I'm organizing because I will always stand with my fellow workers to make our work environment better for all of us," Brianna da Silva, a barista of 1 year, said.

A spokesperson for Starbucks Workers United said several workers from stores across the Denver metro area are joining those at the store at 2750 South Colorado Boulevard in solidarity to call for fair wages, fair scheduling, equity and other demands.

One Starbucks worker in Los Angeles told CBS News that the company's 1.5% yearly raise fails to keep up with inflation, calling the raise "a pay cut."

The walkouts came a day after the Teamsters union announced strikes at several Amazon delivery hubs in California, New York, Atlanta and Illinois.

Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday but has previously said that allegations from the union "lack merit" and that its actions -- which workers describe as "union-busting" -- were lawful.

Last year, the National Labor Relations Board -- the federal agency that oversees union disputes and related labor issues -- ruled that Starbucks illegally fired a barista and union organizer at its Superior location and ordered the company to rehire them and give them back pay. But a year later, the barista said they still hadn't received the agreed-upon settlement from Starbucks.

Workers have leveled hundreds of allegations against the coffee giant in recent years, claiming unfair labor practices and demanding better pay and working conditions.